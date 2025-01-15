Uncategorized

Marcos to restore P400-M tourism branding budget

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the Budget Department to restore the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) P400-million branding budget to sustain the momentum of boosting the country’s international image.

The DOT has formally requested for the item’s restoration. The money will come from the president’s contingency fund.

The president cited recognitions gained from the two Paris 2024 Olympic gold medals of gymnast Carlos Yulo and after singer Sofronio Vasquez III won “The Voice USA.”

“All of these things that our people are doing — that is great for the Philippines. And then we’re still living off the wonderful performance of Filipino health workers during Covid. Hindi na makakalimutan ‘yon [That won’t be forgotten],” Marcos said.

Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco, who visited Malacañang on Wednesday, Jan. 15, said the lack of funding would compromise engagement with target audiences, trade and consumer activation opportunities, and global media placements.

The Philippines gained P760 billion in international visitor receipts last year, said Frasco.

Tourists also stayed longer in the country from an average of nine nights in 2019 to 11 nights in 2024.

