Alden Richards attends Maine Mendoza’s 30th birthday

Photo courtesy: @chichi_rita25/IG

Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza appear to have mended their friendship, as the actor was seen celebrating with Mendoza at her 30th birthday party alongside their celebrity friends.

Mendoza, who turned 30 on March 3, marked the milestone with an intimate gathering at Uma Nota Manila in Taguig, attended by her closest friends. Among the guests was Richards, who was spotted interacting with fellow attendees, as seen in Instagram posts by comedienne Chichi Rita and actress Via Antonio.

Rita shared a heartfelt birthday message for Mendoza, saying: “Happy birthday sa ating Maine girl @mainedcm. Ang hiling ko para sayo maging mabuti lang ang kalusugan mo at maging happy ka lang sa buhay. We love you, Meng. I’m so happy nagkita-kita ang lahat from Daddy’s Gurl fam and #MaineGoals fam na miss ko kayong lahat.”

 

Aside from the party, Mendoza also marked her 30th birthday with a black-and-white-themed photoshoot, sharing a striking image on social media with the caption: “Hello 30.”

 

Her milestone birthday celebration quickly became a highlight among fans, given her past onscreen partnership with Richards.

Richards and Mendoza rose to fame as the iconic love team AlDub, formed through the “Kalyeserye” segment of Eat Bulaga in 2015. Their phenomenal pairing led to multiple projects, a massive fanbase, and even a historic noontime special at the Philippine Arena.

