RTA to use AI to control traffic lights

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has implemented a project to upgrade the control of the emirate’s traffic lights using artificial intelligence (AI).

The new generation of the traffic signal control system, the UTC-UX Fusion, can predict future traffic and improve signal timing in preparation for the expected traffic. It can also determine transit priorities and adjust signal timing efficiently by using future road sensor data.

This traffic signal control system will be applied to all major traffic intersections across Dubai and is expected to be finished by the first half of 2026.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the RTA stated that the Authority aims to be a global leader in easy and sustainable mobility by reducing traffic congestion and improving the journey time by 10% to 20%.

This new system will also grant priority to certain vehicle categories, such as public transport and emergency vehicles.

RTA continues to commit itself to positioning Dubai as one of the smartest and most sustainable cities in the world by using the latest smart technologies in managing its traffic intersections.