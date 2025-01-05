Uncategorized

Jeju Air to cut 1,900 flights by March

In the wake of the tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport on December 29, 2024, Jeju Air has announced plans to reduce approximately 1,900 domestic and international flights by March to prioritize operational safety checks.

Song Kyung-hoon, head of Jeju Air’s management support division, explained during a press briefing in western Seoul that most of the international flight reductions would target high-frequency routes, particularly to Japan and Southeast Asia.

“We are currently undergoing necessary administrative procedures. Once completed, we will guide reserved passengers to book alternative flights,” he said. While specific routes were not disclosed, Jeju Air aims to minimize passenger disruption by reducing services on international routes with more than two daily flights. Some of the major affected routes are to Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka in Japan, and Da Nang in Vietnam.

Song also indicated that domestic flight cuts could start as early as next week, with international reductions expected to begin in the third week of January.

During the winter operation period, the airline plans to reduce up to 15 percent of its total flights.

