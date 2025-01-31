Job hunting in the UAE: How to protect yourself from labor and visa fraud

The UAE continues to attract professionals and job seekers from around the world with its thriving economy and career opportunities.

To ensure a safe and legitimate entry into the UAE workforce, it is important to be aware of the proper processes for employment and visa applications.

If you’re planning to work in the country, here are essential tips to avoid visa and job scams according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE):

1. Verify job offers through MoHRE

If you receive a job offer in the UAE, your employer must provide an official offer letter issued by MoHRE. Check its authenticity using the job offer number through the ministry’s website or by consulting the UAE embassy in your home country.

2. Employment visa is a must

A visit or tourist visa does not permit you to work in the UAE. Accepting a job while holding a visit visa could lead to penalties and legal consequences. Your employer must process your employment visa before you start working.

3. No recruitment fees

Recruitment expenses should be covered by the employer. Be cautious of job offers that require you to pay large upfront fees, as this could be a scam.

4. Check the legitimacy of the company

Ensure that the company legally exists by searching for its name in the National Economic Register. This step helps verify the employer’s authenticity and prevents job seekers from falling victim to fraudulent companies.

5. Check the validity of your visa or entry permit

If your visa is issued from Dubai, verify it through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website. For visas issued from other emirates, use the UAE’s eChannels platform.

7. Residence visa requirements

A residence visa can only be issued while the applicant is inside the UAE on an approved entry permit. Beware of individuals or agencies claiming to process residence visas while you are still abroad.