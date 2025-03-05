Sarah Geronimo celebrates 22 years in showbiz, thanks fans for their support

Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo took to social media to express her gratitude as she marked her 22nd year in the entertainment industry.

In a heartfelt post over the weekend, Geronimo reflected on her more than two decades of dedication to music, calling it a journey of “love and passion.” She acknowledged how her once-distant dream had become a reality, crediting her faith, family, and fans for their unwavering support.

“All honor and glory is to the Giver of this gift of music. Thank You, Father God. To my family and all my loved ones, you are and will always be my inspiration. Maraming salamat, Popsters!!” she wrote.

Geronimo’s career began in 2003 when she won the talent competition Star for a Night at just 14 years old. From there, she skyrocketed to fame, becoming one of the Philippines’ most celebrated artists.

With numerous hit songs, sold-out concerts, and award-winning performances in both music and film, she remains a dominant force in the industry.