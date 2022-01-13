UAE to slap jail term, up to AED300,000 penalty for publishing information sans media content standards

The UAE’s Public Prosecution reiterated in a statement that publishing data and information that does not comply with the standards of media content will receive a hefty penalty under the law.

The agency reminded about Article 19 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 which aims to combat rumors and other forms of cybercrime.

The law stipulates that anyone who would go against this law will get a jail term not exceeding one year, and a fine of not less than AED30,000 and not more than AED300,000, or one of these two penalties.

The legislation covers websites and electronic accounts (e.g. social media pages and accounts) that publish content, data, or information that does go against the standards set by competent authorities.

The Public Prosecution pointed out regularly highlighting contents of new UAE laws aims to spread the culture of law as a way of life.