Over 10,000 individuals evacuated following Kanlaon Volcano eruption

More than 10,000 individuals or 3,000 families have been evacuated in Regions VI and VII following the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported.

As of 8 AM Philippine time on December 10, a total of 9,870 individuals, or 3,008 families, have been evacuated in 20 barangays in Negros Occidental. Meanwhile, OCD Region VII reported the evacuation of 83 families, totaling 247 individuals.

Kanlaon Volcano has been experiencing “magmatic unrest,” leading the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to raise the alert level to 3 on Dec. 9.

Warning of potential explosive eruptions, local government units were advised to evacuate the 6-km radius from the summit of the volcano.

The OCD earlier said around 87,000 individuals are expected to be evacuated from areas around Mount Kanlaon.

Meanwhile, residents near the area have been reminded to prioritize health and safety.

“If you are in an area affected by ash fall, stay indoors. Close all doors and windows. Use N95 masks if available; any medical mask or even folded cloth may help if N95 masks are not on hand. Use eye protection like goggles. Avoid using water that may have been contaminated by ash. Wash hands frequently with soap and water. When preparing food, wash and clean fruits and vegetables that may have been exposed to ash. Seek medical attention for any breathing or eye problems,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.