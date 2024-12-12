Last chance to join the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon!

The wait is almost over! Excitement is at an all-time high with just days remaining until the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on December 14. But here’s the good news — there’s still time to register!

If you are looking to stay active in the cooler weather or simply eager for a new challenge, then this marathon is your chance to push your limits while soaking in the scenic beauty of Abu Dhabi.

This year’s event is set to be the biggest ever, with over 20,000 participants already signed up. Runners of all levels will race through some of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn, and the Corniche Road, treating participants to breathtaking views and a cool coastal breeze to keep them energized.

This one-of-a-kind experience has categories for every fitness level, anyone can join:

Full Marathon & Marathon Relay (Teams of 2) – Start at 6:00 AM

10-KM Road Race – Start at 6:30 AM

2.5-KM Fun Run – Start at 8:45 AM

5-KM Distance – Start at 9:30 AM

All registered participants will receive an official race bib, a sleek Nike T-shirt, and a commemorative 2024 medal engraved with the marathon route. It’s a lasting souvenir of your achievement and a reminder of the incredible sights of Abu Dhabi.

But the race doesn’t end at the finish line! After you’ve crossed it, head straight to the Race Village for a well-deserved celebration. Enjoy a lively atmosphere filled with food trucks, sponsor activities, and non-stop entertainment.

You don’t have to wait until race day to experience the fun. The Race Village will be open from December 10 to 13, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and from 5:00 a.m. on race day, December 14. It’s a perfect opportunity to get into the marathon spirit ahead of the big day.

The clock is ticking, and the finish line is in sight. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Abu Dhabi’s biggest marathon yet! Register now at https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/registration/ and claim your place at the starting line.