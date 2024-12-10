Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

House panel seeks PSA verification of 1,992 individuals who received confidential funds from OVP

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago

A House panel has once again requested the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to verify the identities of 1,992 individuals who received confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) between December 2022 and September 2023.

The 1,992 individuals were signatories on the acknowledgement receipts submitted by the OVP to the Commission on Audit (COA) for the liquidation of its confidential funds.

The request follows a previous PSA confirmation that at least 405 individuals who received confidential funds from the Department of Education (DepEd) during Vice President Sara Duterte’s tenure as secretary had no birth records.

These individuals were also signatories on the OVP’s acknowledgement receipts submitted to COA. In a letter dated December 9, House Good Government and Public Accountability Committee Chairperson, Manila Rep. Joel Chua, asked National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis Mapa to verify the civil registry documents (birth, marriage, and death certificates) of the individuals listed in the OVP receipts.

“May we request for the verification of the Civil Registry Documents of the names in the attached list relative to the investigation being conducted by the committee,” Rep. Chua wrote.

“A certification that these names are not in the PSA database would bolster suspicions that they do not exist and that the acknowledgement receipts (ARs) were fabricated to justify confidential fund expenditures by the OVP and DepEd under Vice President Duterte.”

PSA had previously stated that one of the signatories on the receipts, identified as Mary Grace Piattos, had no civil registry documents on record.

The Chua-led panel earlier revealed that both the OVP and DepEd submitted flawed ARs for liquidating confidential funds, citing issues such as incorrect dates, unreadable or unnamed signatories, and other inconsistencies.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

469827737 887784210188712 3144971818972558386 n

Marcos honors legacy of Susan Ople during groundbreaking of OFW Hospital Cancer Care Center

49 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 10T133723.533

Filipino Social Club Dubai wins Platinum Award at Ethraa

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 12 09 114827 e1733821689771

Over 10,000 individuals evacuated following Kanlaon Volcano eruption

3 hours ago
mary jane veloso 1

Indonesia asks PH to withhold comments on Mary Jane Veloso — Marcos

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button