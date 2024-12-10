Filipino Social Club Dubai wins Platinum Award at Ethraa

The Filipino Social Club Dubai (FilSoc) was honored with the prestigious Platinum Award at the Ethraa Empowerment Program for Non-Profit Organizations, further solidifying the group’s commitment and dedication to service.

The awarding ceremonies held at Jumeirah Emirates Tower on December 9 recognized FilSoc as one of the 25 most distinguished non-profit organizations under Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA).

“This recognition truly reflects the Filipino spirit — our unity, dedication, and passion for serving others. It’s a proud moment for FilSoc and the entire Filipino community, showcasing our ability to shine and create a positive impact in this diverse society,” FilSoc said in a Facebook post.

The group expressed its gratitude to UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and to CDA Dubai Director General Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid. Special thanks were also extended to Consul General Hon. Marford Angeles for his unwavering support.

In addition, FilSoc acknowledged the hard work of its leaders, including Ericson Reyes, president; Ellanie Villena, vice president; Christian Belleza, secretary; Iris Omandam, treasurer; Ruzell Aguilar, auditor; Zyra Rey, PRO; and its board members Cecilia Leoparte, Jomana Mohammad, and Ahmad Almatrooshi.

“This achievement is not just ours — it belongs to every Filipino who continues to inspire, support, and work for the betterment of our community. Let us keep making waves, giving back, and showing the world the best of the Filipino spirit!” FilSoc said.

The Ethraa Empowerment Program’s evaluation system is classified into three categories: Gold, awarded to innovative and inclusive organizations that serve the community holistically; Diamond, for organizations that provide exceptional services to the most vulnerable groups; and Platinum, for organizations that excel in service quality and the integration of special groups.