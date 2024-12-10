Marcos honors legacy of Susan Ople during groundbreaking of OFW Hospital Cancer Care Center

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. honored the late Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan V. Ople during the groundbreaking of the OFW Hospital–Bagong Pilipinas Cancer Care Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, on Tuesday.

“This endeavor is inspired by the vision of the late Susan Ople, who dedicated her life to advocating for the rights of our workers, especially our migrant workers,” President Marcos said.

“Even until the day she passed, I know for a fact that she was still tirelessly working for our OFWs.” The President emphasized that the hospital would stand as a lasting tribute to Ople’s legacy.

“We honor her memory today with this hospital. Her legacy calls on us to approach every patient with compassion, assuring them they are not alone in their fight,” he added.

The construction of the facility, President Marcos noted, was made possible through the support of the Department of Health (DOH) and its Health Facility Enhancement Program.

He also recognized the collective effort needed for the realization of this project, calling on the DMW, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), DOH, and other government agencies and private partners to work together.

“I look forward to the completion of this facility and the procurement of the necessary medical equipment.

This is proof that nothing is impossible when we unite for a shared purpose,” the President said. During the ceremony, President Marcos also paid tribute to the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), calling them the “modern-day heroes” of the nation.

“It is with great pride that I stand before you today to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our nation’s commitment to our OFWs,” he said.

“When I think about OFWs, I think about their strength, determination, and the love they have for their families. They embody sacrifice and perseverance, and it is only fitting that we give them the care and support they deserve in return.”

Since its inauguration in 2022, the OFW Hospital in Pampanga has become a symbol of the government’s commitment to supporting OFWs and their families.

The hospital’s outpatient capacity exceeds 160 patients daily, with vital areas like the reception and admitting sections repurposed as triage zones.

President Marcos acknowledged that while challenges remain, they also present an opportunity to reaffirm the government’s dedication to the health and dignity of OFWs.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), cancer was the second leading cause of death in the country from January to May this year.

“We must be just as aggressive in providing treatment for our patients as this terrible disease is,” the President said. “We need to give them hope, care, and comfort when they need it most.”

In line with this, the second floor of the OFW Hospital will be dedicated to the Bagong Pilipinas Cancer Care Center. The President also mentioned two other cancer hospitals—the UP-PGH Cancer Center in Manila and the Philippine Cancer Center in Quezon City—highlighting the government’s growing focus on cancer care.