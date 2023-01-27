LuLu celebrates India Utsav

The popular ‘India Utsav’, a celebration of Indian Republic Day and India-UAE ties, was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Saifee Rupawala, Chief Executive Officer at LuLu Group International, and the senior management of the Hypermarket.

“The LuLu India Utsav beautifully frames the warm relations between India and the UAE through the prism of commerce, cuisine and culture,” said Indian Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir. “As we celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day, we stand at the beginning of a year of hope, optimism and energy, and we look to leaders like LuLu Group to open new vistas for relations between the people of India and the UAE – and, given their global presence, the world.”

“The LuLu India Utsav is one of our most popular shopping events and is highly appreciated by shoppers in the UAE who can indulge in their love for all things Indian,” said Saifee Rupawala, “LuLu prides itself on its leading role as a commercial bridge between India and the UAE. The Group has closely aligned its growth plans with India’s emergence as an economic superpower. Our investments in India are growing swiftly and we are happy to bring the international expertise and retail savvy of a UAE brand to our promising Indian ventures.”

As part of ‘India Utsav’ this year, more than 2000 Indian products were flown exclusively to the GCC for the Indian Republic Day celebrations by LuLu with the support of their sourcing office in India. Traditional performances are planned to mark the Millets of the year. Fans will also meet popular actress Manju Warrier and shoppers will enjoy glamorous fashion shows featuring beautiful ethnic fashion and LuLu’s best designer wear.

The promotion will run across all LuLu hypermarkets in the UAE and GCC as a colourful shopping festival showcasing the best products from India – with discounts on rice, traditional breakfast powders and cereals, spices, meats and ready-to-cook snacks and groceries. All offers are available both in-store and online.

Shoppers can spend and win Shoppingift Cards and also participate in the biggest promotion of the first quarter of 2023 – the “LuLu Win Gold” raffle, where 3 kilos of gold will be awarded to 60 lucky winners. To enter the electronic raffle, spend AED 100 at any LuLu outlet or LuLu Online in the UAE.

There is also a chance for the nimble-footed shopper to dance with the celebrity guest.

As always, shoppers will be treated to an amazing selection of regional specialties from across India in the LuLu Hot Foods section.