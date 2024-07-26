Bagong Bayani, Bagong Pilipinas: Transformative Initiatives for OFWs Under BBM’s Leadership

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are honored as ‘modern-day heroes,’ who work hard to send back to their families, resulting in an all-time high of USD 37 billion in remittances in 2023, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). This significant inflow boosts the Philippine economy, contributing about 8.5 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Recognizing the immense contributions of OFWs to the nation’s prosperity, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has introduced and reinforced initiatives to further support and empower these remarkable individuals.

Aksyon para sa OFWs

OFWs live and work far from home, but thanks to government initiatives, these modern-day heroes can feel supported, knowing that their Filipino rights and well-being are upheld and that someone has their back when they need it.

One of the government initiatives is the Aksyon (Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan) Fund, which is used to support OFWs in various ways, including legal, medical, and financial assistance.

President Marcos directed the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to utilize the PHP 2.8-billion Aksyon Fund to support OFWs. Recently, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed that nearly PHP 1 billion from the Aksyon Fund has been allocated to assist OFWs.

MWO-Dubai’s Assistance-to-Nationals office

In line with President Marcos’ directive, the DMW’s Migrant Workers Office (MWO) has used the Aksyon Fund to successfully repatriate UAE OFWs to the Philippines.

At the recent first anniversary celebration of MWO’s Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) section, the office reported that 2,030 OFWs were provided with one-way tickets back to the Philippines, and 74 medical repatriation requests were funded through the Aksyon Fund. The ATN section also addressed cases involving the shipping of remains, undocumented children, and other critical needs.

Seafarer, how are you faring?

Meanwhile, some types of OFW jobs are more prone to danger, such as seafarers. Therefore, the Philippine government is developing more laws to prioritize their safety.

“Through intense Philippine lobbying, the UN has adopted the resolution on Promoting and Protecting the Enjoyment of Human Rights of Seafarers,” President Marcos said during the SONA. “This will ensure their safe and decent living and working conditions at sea—a human rights imperative.”

Co-sponsored by 28 countries, this is the first resolution of its kind adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC).

Nagbabalik-bayang bayani

After years of working as OFWs, some are compelled to return to the Philippines. To help OFWs transition, President Marcos allocates a budget to help them upskill. These initiatives also extend to OFW’s entire family.

“Ang nagbabalik-bayang mga OFWs, kasama ang kanilang pamilya, ay sinusuportahan nating mabuti upang maging maayos ang kanilang bagong simula dito sa bansa para makakuha ng magandang trabaho o di-kaya’y makapagtayo ng negosyo,” Marcos said during the SONA.

This year, President Marcos approved an increased budget of ₱15.2 billion for TESDA’s training, upskilling, and reskilling programs for OFWs and their families. From January to May 2024, TESDA reported that approximately 4,780 returning OFWs and their dependents took advantage of these programs.

Other initiatives for returning OFWs include the Balik Pinas! Balik Hanapbuhay! Program, the OFW–Enterprise Development and Loan Program (OFW-EDLP), the Livelihood Development Assistance Program (LDAP), and the Financial Awareness Seminar-Small Business Management Training.

Building a home

OFWs can also start a new life in the Philippines with the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), offering former and returning OFWs the opportunity to build their future homes.

As the flagship program of the government, the President has urged all national government agencies (NGAs), local government units (LGUs), and other entities to work with the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD), which will lead the program.

Through this program, OFWs can access a range of housing programs and services. Eligible beneficiaries benefit from an affordable 1.25 percent annual interest rate and have up to 30 years to repay, making homeownership more accessible.

OFW comfort and leisure

The Philippine government is committed not only to protecting the rights of OFWs but also to enhancing their comfort and leisure. During his SONA, President Marcos said: “Karagdagang mga ispesyal na pasilidad at serbisyo ang ating binuksan para sa kanila, tulad ng OFW Lounge sa NAIA at Seafarer’s Hub sa Maynila.”.

The OFW Lounge in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3, and the Seafarer’s Hub in Ermita, Manila, provide welcoming spaces for OFWs and seafarers as they wait for flights or the release of their documents. Here, they can enjoy free Wi-Fi, charging docks, power outlets, comfortable seating, and more.

The range of new and existing programs under President Marcos’ leadership is great news for OFWs and their dependents. These initiatives ensure that the time, energy, and sacrifices OFWs have made abroad are not in vain, but are effectively utilized for their benefit and that of their families. However, it’s important for individuals to actively seek out and apply for these programs to make the most of these opportunities.

So, anong OFW program at initiative ang pinaka importante para sayo?