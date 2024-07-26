Filipino celebrities volunteer for Typhoon Carina, Habagat relief efforts

Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon, or habagat, have recently caused severe flooding in several areas of Metro Manila. In response to the crisis, several Filipino celebrities swiftly stepped in to support and aid those affected – during and after the disaster.

Here are some of the Filipino celebrities who have actively contributed to relief efforts:

Gerald Anderson

Gerald Anderson’s videos of swimming in the flood and trying to rescue those stranded have gained widespread attention over the internet. Following this, Anderson’s photos of doing the same during the aftermath of Ondoy in 2009 have also resurfaced. Netizens acknowledged and praised Anderson’s efforts, encouraging other celebrities to emulate his actions.

“Infairness naman consistent tong si [Gerald] sa pagtulong pag may sakuna. Ganyan den sya nung Ondoy,” a netizen posted on X.

Ronnie Liang

Another celebrity who immediately took action during the flood was singer-actor Ronnie De Guzman Liang. He actively participated in the relief efforts to rescue the stranded and pack relief goods.

“Joining the rescue operations for the victims of the flood caused by Typhoon Carina at Barangay Roxas, Quezon City. Reporting for duty as a reservist of the Philippine Army, together with the other troops of the 1302 Ready Reserve Battalion, Reserve Command, Philippine Army,” Liang wrote in his caption.

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera

Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera packed over 700 relief packs for distribution which they brought to the GMA Kapuso Foundation warehouse. The couple shared photos on their social media pages including one of which they posed alongside volunteers from the Philippine Navy Civil Military Operations Group. Rivera posted on her IG story showing that she helped carry the relief goods. Dantes also posted a photo of himself on his Instagram wearing his navy uniform while distributing the relief packs.

Heart Evangelista

Heart Evangelista led the relief distribution organized by the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI). Alongside Kat Pimentel, Heart distributed relief goods to over 2,000 flood-stricken evacuees at Sto. Niño Elementary School in Marikina City on Friday.

Donny Pangilinan

Donny Pangilinan, the son of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, also volunteered with Angat Buhay. The NGO posted photos of the young actor at Urban Chick Maginhawa preparing porridge to be distributed to those affected by the typhoon.

and many more…

The celebrities mentioned above are just a few of the many celebrities who stepped up to help their fellow Filipinos who are in need.