In recent weeks, a Filipino expatriate has been actively engaging in numerous training sessions at the Philippine Embassy, undeterred by the summer heat, in order to acquire valuable skills.

Mercy Dumaya, 60 years from Piat, Cagayan Valley, a caregiver in Hamad town and working in Bahrain for more than 10 years has been diligently participating in the meat and food processing training sessions conducted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Migrant Workers Office in partnership with Pinay Ikaw Na. She has participated in four training sessions.

Utilizing the skills acquired during the workshop, she began making siomai and siopao, which she then introduced to her network of acquaintances and friends.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising on the quality of her outcome.

“In addition to being a hobby, it is a significant opportunity for all of us, particularly for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are considering settling down and starting their own businesses. I express my gratitude to OWWA, MWO and PIN for their support,” Mercy said.

On July 19th, a total of 53 individuals were present for a demonstration on how to make pandesal, empanada, and siopao.

During the training, Dr. Amelito S. Adel, OWWA Welfare Officer, urged the participants to inquire about any unclear aspects of food processing procedures to enhance their comprehension especially time and measurements.

He prompted attendees to seek clarification to the trainers, Jeffrey Kerr Fredeluces and Nicodemus Cordero on any uncertainties regarding the process for improved understanding.

Meanwhile, Dinah E. Sta. Ana has encourage Overseas Filipino Workers to engage in OWWA skills training in order to enhance their capabilities through skill development programs.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Reintegration Program is designed to support Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in transitioning back to the Philippines and achieving self-sufficiency after their overseas employment.

By taking the first steps to develop her skills and financial habits, Mercy, along with other OFWs, can secure financial stability and meet their obligations to their families. This will help them work towards achieving their financial objectives in the long run.

Through the process of honing skills and improving financial practices, Mercy and her fellow OFWs can pave the way for a more secure future for themselves and their loved ones. By being proactive in managing their finances, they can set themselves up for success and reach their financial aspirations.