Heart Evangelista leads Senate spouses relief distribution

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista led the relief distribution of the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI).

Heart together with Kat Pimentel distributed relief goods for over 2,000 flood-stricken evacuees staying at Sto. Niño Elementary School in Marikina City, Friday.

Other senate spouses like Nancy dela Rosa and Emmeline Villar, members of SSFI, also joined the initiative. They gave food packs consisting of rice, canned goods, toiletries, and bread, among others.

“Nakakatuwa may kasama ka na ready. Kahit 3 a.m. nang umaga sumasagot sila. It feels good to belong to a team or group na willing. Walang ulterior motive. Lahat sila nakakatuwa,” said Heart.

The actress added that she has no political ambitions.

“Wala ako balak tumakbo. It is from the heart. It is an honor to be here,” she added.

She said the Filipino bayanihan spirit is alive amid the challenges and devastation left by Carina.

“Lahat ng tao, mga Pilipino, talagang nagtutulungan sa ganitong panahon,” she explained.

She said the foundation will also help affected fur babies.

“Marami kami kailangan bigay. Meron kami dog food and cat food. That is something very close to my heart. Bukas ulit, may gagawin kami. God bless us all. Tayong Pilipino blessed siguro kasi naturally lahat matulungin. Lahat tayo nandyan para sa isa’t isa,” she added.