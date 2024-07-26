Makati mayor reprimands officials for ‘Gil Puyat to Gil Tulog’ approval, signs taken down immediately

Makati Mayor Abby Binay confirmed on July 26, 2024, that the viral “Gil Tulog” signs, which replaced the “Gil Puyat” signs, have been taken down. She also called out the officials who approved the project, saying that the permit never reached her office. The Mayor issued a statement through the city government’s official Facebook page, asserting, “Kung dumaan sa akin yan, rejected yan agad.”

The replacement signs had gained widespread attention online due to their humorous twist on the original street name. However, the Makati Mayor, some of the family members of the late Gil Puyat, and several others were blatantly unhappy about it.

Binay added that the officials should have been more careful and thorough in their actions, emphasizing that the name change could have caused significant problems. “Dapat inisip ang kaguluhan na maaaring idulot sa mga motorista at komyuter,” she said.

The name change was apparently part of a marketing stint for a sleep supplement brand. A relative of the late Gil Puyat voiced out her frustration over the viral sign, saying “Besmirching my late great-grandfather’s name to sell freaking melatonin is so disrespectful!”

The Makati Mayor also apologized to those who are concerned, “Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa ating mga kababayan at sa pamilya ni dating Senate President Puyat. These signs have been taken down on my instruction.”

Netizens’ reaction

Many netizens also weighed in on the viral posts, expressing their views by agreeing that the act of changing the name of the street sign was highly disrespectful to the late Gil Puyat.

“Gil Puyat was elected Senator in 1951 and served the Senate until 1973, the six years of which as Senate President. It will be a disrespect for him if it was changed to Gil Tulog,” a netizen shared on X. To which she added, “Big joke na ba ang mga kalsada natin ngayon?”

Gil Puyat was elected Senator in 1951 and served the Senate until 1973, the six years of which as Senate President. It will be a disrespect for him if it was changed to Gil Tulog. Big joke na ba ang mga kalsada natin ngayon. https://t.co/X9k1vAbOXf — Rose 💫 (@roooowwwwssss) July 26, 2024

Some have slammed the agency who have come up with the idea. A netizen shared on X, “Renaming Gil Puyat to Gil Tulog is a disrespect to the late senator. Nag-iisip ba ang agency nito?”

Renaming Gil Puyat to Gil Tulog is a disrespect to the late senator. Nag-iisip ba ang agency nito? — ivan (@ivanmyk13) July 25, 2024