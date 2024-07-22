Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon date set for 2025

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will return for its 18th edition on Saturday, February 1, 2025, with four races staged on Al Marjan Island.

Hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is a firm favourite attracting community runners and international elites alike. Featuring the 21.1km half marathon race, the event will also offer races at 10km, 5km and 2km runs for athletes of all ages and abilities.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said: “We are excited to announce the return of one of the most highly anticipated global sporting events in the Nature Emirate for the 18th year. The race never fails to produce world-class champions and we look forward once again to welcoming back an incredible line-up of elite athletes, sporting enthusiasts and tourists from across the globe”.

With the registration process now open, front runners can take advantage of the event’s early registration promotion, secure their places on the start line and enjoy special entry fees until September 30. The early registration fee for the Half Marathon itself is USD50 (AED185) with the 10km, 5km and 2km Road Races costing USD30 (AED110), USD20 (AED74) and USD10 (AED37) respectively.

“With six months to go, we are pleased to be able to launch an early registration promotion for those runners who want to secure their places in the race of their choice,” said Peter Connerton, Managing Director of Pace Events and Race Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon. “The running community will have over three months to take advantage of the Early Registration Promotion before prices revert on October 1, and we look forward to welcoming early registrations from regular runners as well as from those keen to test themselves for the first time on the fast and flat roads of Al Marjan Island.”

In February, Kenya’s Daniel Mateiko and Tsigie Gebreselama of Ethiopia took the men and women’s titles in the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, which to date leads World Athletics’ Competition Performance Rankings for half marathons staged anywhere in the world in 2024. Making his third appearance in Ras Al Khaimah, Mateiko stormed home in a time of 58:45 to win by five seconds from compatriot John Korir with fellow Kenyan Isaia Lasoi in third.

In the women’s 21.1km race, Ethiopian Gebreselama smashed her personal best by more than 30 seconds to win in 65:14 from 2020 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon champion Ababel Yeshaneh also from Ethiopia. Tanzania’s Jacklin Sakilu took a surprise third place finish beating her personal best by more than three minutes.

Early registration for the annual four-race event is open through the event’s registration page at www.rakhalfmarathon.com.