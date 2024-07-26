Manny Pacquiao leads ESPN’s best Asian athletes in 21st century

Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is the best athlete of the 21st century according to sports website ESPN.

ESPN said that Pacquiao is the only boxer who holds eight-division world titles and has a pro record of 35-6-2 since 2000.

“He is arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time,” the article read.

Pacquiao also emerged as a top athlete compared to Chinese basketball star Yao Ming and baseball superstar Ichiro Suzuki in the Top 3.

Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist is on the list at rank 19.

PBA’s very own June Mar Fajardo, who has seven MVP trophies to his name, is the third Filipino on the list.