Dubai dress code: How inappropriate clothing could get you in trouble

During Dubai’s peak summer, when the sun shines extra bright, people tend to wear lighter and cooler clothing. However, ensure that you dress appropriately in public, or else, it could lead to disapproving looks and potential penalties.

The UAE has no law that directly regulates or controls clothing limits nor sets penalties for it. However, you can refer to Article 358 of the Federal Penal Code, which is here to properly guide you on how to behave, including your fashion style.

Article 358 of the Federal Penal Code reads: “Whoever openly commits an indecent and disgraceful act shall be punished by detention for a period of at least six months.”

This law refers to indecent actions or anything that may go against the public morals and culture of the UAE. This could involve inappropriate clothing. Such indecent actions are punishable by law, and violators will be imprisoned for six months to three years and might even face deportation.

Dress code at the beach

Dubai’s beaches, even the public ones, allow any kind of swimwear. This includes burkinis, bikinis, and one-piece swimsuits. However, avoid thong bottoms and see-through shirts, or sunbathe topless or naked.

Additionally, ensure your clothing does not display offensive graphics or slogans. Avoid cross-dressing or wearing attire associated with the opposite gender.

You should also ensure that you cover up before leaving the beach or pools as it is not appropriate for public places.

At the end of the day, Dubai’s dress code is flexible, allowing personal expression while ensuring respect for local customs. Balancing style and cultural sensitivity helps everyone enjoy the vibrant city atmosphere.