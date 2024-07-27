Gil Puyat family files complaint against ad agency involved in ‘Gil Tulog’ sign

The family of the late Senator Gil Puyat has filed a complaint with the Ad Standards Council (ASC) against the advertising agency involved in the viral “Gil Tulog” ad, changing the name of Gil Puyat Avenue in Makati for a marketing campaign.

Victor Puyat, son of the late lawmaker, is seeking to suspend or remove the ad agency from the ASC for violating its Code of Ethics.

“This is a total disrespect to my father, Sen. Gil J. Puyat and to our family. The marketing campaign does not conform with Ad Standards Council’s Code of Ethics,” Victor said in the complaint letter showed to ABS-CBN News.

Victor added that the marketing campaign for the health and wellness brand Wellspring was “foolish and insulting,” expressing his disappointment for disrespecting someone “who has served the country so well.”

As per the complaint, Victor said the agency violated Section 1 of Article IV of the ASC Code of Ethics, which states that “advertisements shall not directly or indirectly disparage, ridicule, criticize, or attack any natural or juridical person, group of persons.”

Wellspring, the brand being promoted through the “Gil Tulog” signs, issued a public apology on a social media post, saying they deeply regret the insensitivity of the advertisement.

“We deeply apologize to the family of late Sen. Gil Puyat for the harm and offense that the campaign has caused them. Rest assured that there was no intent to besmirch and disrespect his legacy,” Wellspring said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Makati Mayor Abby Binay confirmed that the “Gil Tulog” signs have been taken down, calling out the officials who approved the project.

