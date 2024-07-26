54-year-old Filipino ultrarunner triumphs over ‘world’s toughest foot race’

It takes guts and glory to finish the brutal 135-mile Badwater Ultramarathon, but this 54-year-old overseas Filipino from Bukidnon coursed through and was triumphant in what is globally recognized as the “world’s toughest foot race.’ Not even the rain and strong wind could stop him from achieving his goal.

Gerard Tabios, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in California, ran 2 days to finish 135 miles (217 km) in 43 hours, 34 minutes, and 21 seconds, from Death Valley National Park—which marks the lowest elevation in North America at 282 feet below sea level—to Whitney Portal at 8,300 feet.

Despite the rain, strong winds, and humidity, and having fellow runners receive DNF (Did Not Finish) statuses, Tabios persevered and finished the race.

Grateful for the achievement, he also acknowledged the efforts of his crew, Team 81, who helped him complete the race. “They spent five days sacrificing their time to join the team and conquer the finish line at the Mt. Whitney portal,” he said.

Tabios, who works as a full-time family driver, also shared how he prepared for the grueling race. He said that the flat surface of New York City presented unique challenges as he trained for mountain ultras. Plus, trying to balance long hours as a driver in Manhattan with his passion for running urged him to become creative in his strategy.

“I run 6.6 miles to work five days a week from Queens to Manhattan,” he shared.

A seasoned runner, Tabios has already completed around 197 marathons and ultra marathons, including 2 in Boston and 18 in New York. This is also his 8th time finishing the Badwater Ultramarathon 135 with participations from 2014-2018, 2021, 2022 and 2024. Apparently, he was still 44 years old when he joined his first Badwater Ultramarathon. Tabios has been featured in a documentary film and has also received an award as an outstanding Filipino in America for long-distance running last 2022.

Tabios’ achievement exemplified the determination and resilience of Filipinos, even in international competitions.

(This story was written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.)