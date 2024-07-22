Tadweer Group strengthens recycling infrastructure in Abu Dhabi with deployment of 25 Reverse Vending Machines

Tadweer Group has deployed 25 Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) in strategic locations across Abu Dhabi including Umm Al Emarat Park, Zayed International Airport, with additional installations planned. Tadweer Group has worked closely with partners including the Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), ADNEC Group, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Khadamat Facilities Management as part of UAE University to launch the world-class RVMs. Alongside the deployment of the RVMs, Tadweer Group also announced the official launch of the Tadweer Rewards application, an initiative aimed at encouraging the community to recycle by earning points that can be redeemed for exciting rewards from a variety of partner merchants.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said: “The community and our partners play a vital role in helping maintain a clean environment. Tadweer RVMs and Tadweer Rewards offer a unique opportunity to revolutionise recycling in Abu Dhabi, representing a significant step forward in cultivating a strong recycling infrastructure. These advanced machines also underscore Tadweer Group’s commitment to harnessing emerging and established technologies for a greener tomorrow. We will continue to leverage expertise and partnerships with like-minded entities to unlock the value of waste and promote the circular economy, contributing to the UAE’s sustainability agenda and progresses our ambition of diverting 80% of waste from landfill by 2030.”

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: “ADNEC Group consistently strives to enhance the sustainability of its operations and programmes, ensuring alignment with the ambitious plans of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Our partnership with Tadweer Group supports the UAE’s national strategies and objectives for sustainable development, reflecting our country’s leadership vision, and fosters innovative solutions to improve our recycling and reduction efforts.”

Under an MoU signed in April, Tadweer Group and ADNEC Group have committed to implementing sustainable practices across various assets and locations, including the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. This collaboration focuses on harnessing the value of waste through advanced solutions such as waste masters and anaerobic digesters, alongside other innovative technologies.

Tadweer Group is demonstrating its commitment to investing in research and development by introducing technologies such as RVMs to promote the circular economy and contribute to achieving national net zero ambitions.

To find your nearest RVM, please click here. To download the application, please click here. For potential partners seeking to collaborate with Tadweer Group on the Tadweer Rewards application, please reach out to the contact listed in the press section below.

Rasha Kablawi, Director of Corporate Communication for Sinyar Holding and spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, stated: ” As Abu Dhabi’s favorite green destination, we are proud of our partnership with Tadweer group, as it reiterates our shared commitment towards Abu Dhabi’s wider vision, which aims to transform the capital into a leading global sustainable city that others can emulate. Through our partnership, we are committed to driving positive change and working towards a more sustainable future. By making recycling options more convenient, we are confident that we will not only enrich our visitors’ experiences but will allow us to instill the right values within the community to adopt such practices in their daily lives.”

The Tadweer RVM was initially introduced to the public during the 10th EcoWASTE Exhibition and Conference in April. At the event, Tadweer Group showcased the machine’s capabilities, including recycling plastic bottles and aluminum cans.