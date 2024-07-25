Huawei Unveils Unbeatable Back-to-School Offers to Kickstart Your Academic Year

Like all good things, summer breaks too must come to an end. But as the excitement of the vacation fades, it’s your chance to embrace the thrill of learning. Equipping yourself with the right tools can make all the difference in your success. This back-to-school season is the perfect opportunity to set yourself up for a fantastic academic year with new gadgets that enhance your productivity. There’s no better time than now to grab the tools that will boost your confidence and help you stay ahead of the curve.

Huawei is offering unbeatable Back to School deals on a slew of its products this summer. From tablets and laptops to audio products and smartphones, you can upgrade all your gear and get ready for the school season. The back-to-school offers start by the 3rd week of July and last all the way till the 25th of August. And out of this back-to-school lineup, two gadgets stand out as the must-have for every student out there; the MatePad 11.5” S featuring the new generation PaperMatte Display and the sleek and powerful MateBook 14.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5” S

If there’s a tablet perfect for students, it has to be the MatePad 11.5″S. Why? It’s incredibly versatile, allowing you to get through your day with just this one device. The MatePad 11.5″S is a phenomenal note-taking device, capable of multitasking, holding all your textbooks for the entire course, and even transforming into a gaming machine and personal home theatre.

At the heart of this student-focused tablet is the new generation PaperMatte Display that feels just like paper. The PaperMatte Display significantly reduces glare and emits a soft light that’s easy on the eyes, providing a paper-like screen. When paired with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S delivers a superior drawing and writing experience. This tablet also supports the HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard, which is detachable and supports magnetic pairing. So, you can even use this tablet for light multitasking. The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S also features HUAWEI Notes, a professional note-taking app developed by Huawei.

Don’t miss out on the amazing back-to-school discount for the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5” S. You can grab it for just AED1399! You can get a 2-year HUAWEI Care+ service with your new MatePad 11.5″S.

HUAWEI MateBook 14

Even though the MatePad 11.5”S is super versatile, sometimes when you have to get cracking on your projects, you need something more powerful and efficient. So, as a student, you should also have a portable and powerful workhorse like the MateBook 14 in your toolkit. This portable performance laptop boasts a 2.8K OLED touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a wide colour gamut, and robust eye protection, perfect for endless hours of learning, movies and immersive gameplay.

Under the hood, the HUAWEI MateBook 14 packs the all-new Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor. This flagship processor ensures smooth multitasking, whether you’re attending online classes, working on presentations, or crunching numbers in spreadsheets. Despite the blazing fast performance, this laptop is capable of up to 19 hours of 1080p video playback on a full charge, thanks to its massive 70 Wh battery.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 delivers in the design department too. The lightweight aluminium alloy frame is sturdy and can withstand daily hazards while being portable enough to carry around. It also comes in a distinctive green colour that allows you to stand out in a sea of similar-looking laptops.

This summer, you can get the HUAWEI MateBook 14 for just AED3199 (-AED600). You can get your hands on these gadgets from Huawei’s online store or through select retailers across the UAE.