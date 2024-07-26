Two new Salik toll gates set to open in November

Do you drive around Dubai? Big news! This November, two new Salik toll gates are being added to major roads, increasing the total from eight to ten.

At the beginning of this year, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority or RTA assigned Salik Company PJSC, the Emirate’s exclusive tollgate operator, to install two new gates located at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

According to RTA, the two new Salik toll gates are strategically placed based on detailed traffic analysis. RTA aims to reroute some traffic to alternative routes, effectively managing flow and reducing congestion.

The two new Salik toll gates are set to start operating by November 2024.

Expectations: Reducing traffic congestion

RTA expects the two Salik gates to improve traffic congestion once they start to operate.

The Authority expects the Business Bay Crossing toll gate to improve traffic congestion by 12 to 15 percent on Al Khail Road, reduce traffic volume by 10 to 16 percent on Al Rabat Street, and redistribute traffic to Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud bridges as well as in Ras Al Khor Street.

Meanwhile, the Al Safa South toll gate is expected to reduce 15 percent right-turn traffic volume from Sheik Zayed Road to Maydan Street. It is also expected to optimize traffic flow on the Financial Centre, First Al Khail, and Al Asayel streets.

Salik fee

Salik uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to charge toll fees. All you have to do is buy a Salik tag registered to your car. Once your car passes through a Salik tollgate, a fee of AED 4 will be automatically deducted from your prepaid toll account.

Take note that the Salik account holder will be responsible for paying for each trip through toll points regardless of who drives the car.

Similar to the Al Mamzar North and Al Mamzar South toll gates, car owners in Dubai can also expect the Al Safa South toll gate to be linked to the existing Al Safa North toll gate. If you pass through the two gates within an hour in the same direction, you only get charged once.

Salik also expects to see an increase in annual revenue-generating trips from these soon-to-be-launched toll gates.

List of Salik toll gates

With the addition of the two Salik toll gates, this would be the complete list of Salik toll gates in Dubai:

Al Barsha Salik Gate (located on Sheikh Zayed Road) – AED 4 Al Safa North Salik Gate (located on Sheikh Zayed Road) – AED 4 Al Garhoud Salik Gate (located at Al Garhoud Bridge) – AED 4 Al Mamzar North Salik Gate (located on Al Ittihad Street) – AED 4 Al Mamzar South Salik Gate (located on Al Ittihad Street) – AED 4 Airport Tunnel Salik Gate (located on Beirut Street) – AED 4 Jebel Ali Salik Gate (located on Sheikh Zayed Road) – AED 4 Al Maktoum Salik Gate (located at Al Maktoum Bridge) – AED 4*** Al Safa South Salik Gate (located on Sheikh Zayed Road) – AED 4 Business Bay Crossing Salik Gate (located on Al Khail Road) – AED 4

Note: ***Al Maktoum Salik Gate charges AED 4 on all days except Sundays and the rest of the days from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM.