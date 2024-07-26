ILO: Heat stress affects health and lives of workers worldwide

The International Labour Organization (ILO) released a new report about how heat stress at work affects the safety, health, and lives of exposed workers worldwide.

According to their report entitled “Heat at work: Implications for safety and health,” excessive heat causes 18,970 deaths and 22.85 million injuries annually.

Specifically, in 2020, 231 million workers were exposed to heatwaves and 4,200 workers globally lost their lives due to heatwaves.

The new data revealed that areas who have previously unaccustomed to extreme heat will face increased risks while areas that are already in hot climates will face even more dangerous conditions.

The report also saw a relation between heat stress and illnesses, showing that heat stress can lead to serious heart, lung, and kidney problems for workers over time.

The report highlights that workers in Africa, the Arab region, and Asia and the Pacific face the highest exposure to heat, with 92.9%, 83.6%, and 74.7% of the workforce respectively experiencing significant heat effects.

Meanwhile, Europe and Central Asia are witnessing the fastest changes in working conditions, with the number of affected workers increasing by 17.3% from 2000 to 2020.

In the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has implemented the Midday Break rule which bans employers from making their workers perform tasks ‘under direct sunlight and in open-air areas.’

The Midday Break is between 12:30 and 3:00 PM, from June 15 to September 15, 2024.

MoHRE also urged the public to contact them on 600590000 or through their website or App to report any violations of the Midday Break.

