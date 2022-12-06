Welcome 2023 with Cebu Pacific’s AED 299 Dubai-Manila flights

Filipinos and UAE residents can now jumpstart their 2023 travel plans to the Philippines, thanks to affordable ticket rates from Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, with their Dubai-Manila one-way base fare starting at AED 399 only.

Travelers may get their tickets for as low as AED 399 until December 10, with travel dates ranging from February 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023.

These reduced ticket costs give the prime opportunity for Filipinos and visitors from other countries coming from Dubai to experience the cooler months in the Philippines, exactly just before summer arrives in the country. This also gives travelers a chance to go to the beach with the perfect sunrise and sunset settings without having to worry much about rain showers nor thunderstorms.

Cebu Pacific has made it simpler for foreign Filipino guests to plan vacations with family and friends in the Philippines by increasing the frequency of flights between Dubai and Manila.

They may also make the most of their vacation by visiting 33 beautiful destinations in the Philippines, thanks to the Cebu Pacific’s extensive domestic network and low ticket costs.

Furthermore, Cebu Pacific has increased its flights from Dubai to Manila to twice daily on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, bringing the total number of flights per week to 10.

Flights may be booked online at www.cebupacificair.com or through the mobile app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.