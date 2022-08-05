Win AED 50,000,000 through O! Millionaire‘s AED 25 raffle draw

A brand-new environmental initiative in Oman is poised to promote the country as a “modern natural sanctuary,” through its masterplanned ‘Oasis Park’ – and UAE residents can now take part to make this a reality through a special raffle, where they can win over AED 50,000,000!

For only AED 25, residents in the UAE can join the O! Millionaire. Each entry gives the participant a Green Certificate, representing Oman’s first nationwide draw and which is already attracting locals, expats and participants from over 45 countries.

O! Millionaire’s main objectives are to give people hope, plant more trees to save the environment, and make Oman more sustainable while simultaneously supporting the Oasis Park project.

Participants purchase a “green certificate” for only AED 25, which entitles them to a free entry for a draw (raffle) wherein prizes valued over AED 50,000,000 million can be won.

What’s more, weekly prizes are expected to motivate Green Certificate buyers and owners, with a raffle draw to be held every Thursday at 8 pm, enabling one person to win the prize of AED 100,000 – each week.

The winner is picked by an RNG system that will randomly select one Green Certificate ID number; O! Millionaire’s tumbling machine for the lottery draw will select seven numbers from one to 44, which will correspond to five winning categories.

If the participant matches seven out of the seven numbers, he or she will win the grand prize of AED 50,000,000, while six out of seven will win AED 500,000; five of seven will win AED 5,000; four out of seven will win AED 500 and three out of seven will win AED 10.

On top of that, the grand prize will automatically increase by AED 500,000 each week up to AED 100,000,000 if the grand prize is not won. Nonetheless, the grand prize starts again at AED 50,000,000 once a winner or winners claim it.

Now, it gets more enjoyable for the first two categories, as there might be a chance that two or more winners will be claiming the grand prize and the second prize, then the prizes are split between the winners. However, as O! Millionaire wishes everyone to feel and be part of our community, you have the choice to “Secure the Grand Prize,” which means you won’t have to split your grand prize winnings with the other winners.

“The purpose of O! Millionaire is to raise funds for the preservation of Oman’s natural environment through an efficient, socially responsible and ethical tree-planting program,” states Millionaire Investment LLC Chairman Ralph C. Martin. “Once the tree-planting program goes live, Oasis Park will be considered officially open. Indeed, Oman has been attempting to establish land suitable for agriculture development in line with its Vision 2040 initiative – part of its efforts to promote food security into the future – and we wish to contribute to these efforts being made via the Oasis Park project.”

Oasis Park will balance deforestation numbers caused by urban development while offsetting CO2 emissions from the transport and industry sectors, all while enhancing the beauty of urban living spaces and creating greener living spaces. Though the park will represent a sustainable area in which people can connect with nature and their community, it will also be a hub for health-conscious visitors complete with running and cycling paths, a mechanical gym and play parks for children.

An Innovation Center for food security solutions, designed to create job opportunities and provide hope for the future of Oman, along with a Sustainability Center focusing on education and engagement of the public – making it an ideal spot for school and family trips – tops off the planned Oasis Park experience.