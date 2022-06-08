Filipino accountants’ group in Dubai to celebrate 5th anniversary this June

Join this year’s grandest event for all business, accounting, and finance professionals in Dubai. The event highlights the Celebration of the PICPA Dubai’s 5th founding Anniversary to welcome its new members, introduce new set of leaders, and unveil the plans for the entire year.

Join us and be part of this year’s theme, “Set the motion: future proof” -PICPA Dubai.

The General Assembly will be held on 19th of June 2022 at Shari-la Hotel, Sheik Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE at 11am to 6pm. The Registration is now open. The team’s goal is to deliver more professionals to excellence. Check the link and rates below to register for this event: www.picpadubai.org/event/2022-annual-general-assembly/

Despite the challenges from the previous fiscal year, having the presence of COVID, although significantly minimized, PICPA Dubai was able to successfully conduct big physical gatherings including Compliance Summit, and Business and Finance Summit. Going an extra mile to deliver the finest, they have prepared a lot of surprises to give PICPA Dubai members a new experience and take home not just knowledge but also prizes and memories mixed up with entertainment for a more fun socialization and network building as they all come together in this upcoming General Assembly.

Being an organization who recognize the importance continuous professional development, which is also considered as one of the key advantages to professional advancement, it already is a tradition that in every event of the organization to include sessions which talks about relevant topics to be discussed by well-chosen subject matter experts. This year, the featured topics for the events are: Corporate Income Tax, Financial Planning and Analysis – Telling your company’s story through numbers, and IFRS 10 – Consolidated financial statement, and as relevant and well selected as it is, according to the PICPA Dubai leaders, they have prepared all the best assuring their members to expect such, not just for this event but for the entire year. This effort is driven by their goal of cultivating one another into success and career growth. So be prepared for More!