The spirit of love fills the air this month of February, and what better way to celebrate than through the universal language of food? Whether it’s a cozy dinner for two or a lively gathering with friends and family, sharing a meal becomes a heartfelt expression of affection.

In the latest episode of “Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia,” host Romer Tesado is joined by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Joemar Tagala and Chinie Jane Ching. Together, they share their love for each other, their dedication to their professions and causes, and their passion for a simple yet flavorful dish: Filipino-style Picadillo.

In making their version of the Filipino-style Picadillo, the ingredients included 1 ½ lbs. ground beef, 1 minced yellow onion, 4 minced cloves of garlic, 14 ounces diced tomatoes, ½ cup raisins, 1 cup beef broth, ¾ cup manzanilla olives, 1 cubed potato, 2 cubed carrots, ¾ cup frozen green peas, 3 tablespoons olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. And, of course, for that nostalgic Filipino flavor, they used UFC Banana Sauce.

“Perfect ang UFC Banana Sauce for that tamis-anghang flavor. Staple na yan sa tahanan ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino,” Romer says.

Just like Joemar and Chinie’s love story, a perfect combination of two individuals from completely opposite professional backgrounds — Joemar as a seafarer and Chinie as a flight hostess — their love has withstood the test of time, enabling them to become the admirable individuals they are today.

Chinie begins cooking the dish by first heating oil in a pan. She adds the minced garlic and onion, allowing them to sauté until fragrant and translucent. Next, Joemar incorporates the ground beef, stirring it well to break it apart and ensuring it cooks evenly.

“So, siya talaga ang hari ng kusina. Ikaw ay Disney princess,” Romer quips, to which Chinie cheerfully agrees.

“Ang comfort food ko talaga is may sabaw. At lahat ng may sabaw, kayang-kaya niyang lutuin ‘yan,” Chinie proudly shares. That’s why NutriAsia products will definitely never be missing from their kitchen, Joemar says, revealing that he also adds UFC Banana Ketchup to his adobo dish.

Joemar then puts the diced tomatoes, beef broth, and raisins once the ground beef is golden brown, making sure to stir everything together to ensure the flavors blend well. Next comes the ¼ cup of UFC Banana Sauce.

“Mas lalong babango ‘to kasi may UFC Banana Sauce na,” comments Joemar.

While allowing the mixture to come to a boil, the couple was asked how they celebrated Valentine’s Day, and although they were both busy, they were still able to have a simple dinner.

“Maliban sa Valentine’s Day, anu-ano bang mga putahe pa ang niluluto nyo for other occasions?” Romer then asks.

“Syempre, hindi mawawala ‘yung humba,” Joemar answers, to which Chinie quickly adds that it was during the time when Joemar first cooked humba for her that she told herself he was the one.

Lastly, they add the remaining ingredients — potatoes, carrots, olives, and green peas — into the pot. They let the mixture boil for about 12 minutes, allowing the vegetables to soften and absorb the rich flavors of the dish. Afterward, they season it with salt and pepper to taste.

“Ang bango! And the good thing here is marami pa rin siyang vegetables,” says Romer.

“Tama! Perfect for any meal — breakfast, lunch, o dinner! Tikman na natin!” says Joemar. Chinie comments that the Picadillo’s perfect consistency is enhanced even further by the UFC Banana Sauce, which brings a delightful balance of sweet and savory flavors.

Of course, any dish made with NutriAsia products is not only a celebration of Filipino culinary heritage but also of love. Food indeed nourishes the body, strengthens relationships, and creates lasting memories that bring people closer together.