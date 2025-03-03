Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE launches campaign to honor fathers through donations

The United Arab Emirates allows residents and citizens to honor their fathers through donations.

The ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign, operating under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), allows UAE citizens and residents to honor their fathers by donating in their name.

This initiative aims not only to encourage acts of generosity but also pay tribute to one’s father. The campaign reinforces the UAE’s value of solidarity, compassion, and honoring parents.

It also aligns with the country’s goal to position itself as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, donating through this campaign is made possible in six ways:

  1. Online via www.fathersfund.ae.
  2. Via SMS for one-time donations. You can send the word “Father” in English as a text message to 1034 (AED 10), 1035 (AED 50), 1036 (AED 100), or 1038 (AED 500).
  3. Donating to the campaign’s bank account:
  • Bank: Emirates Islamic Bank
  • Name: Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Endowments
  • Swift code: MEBLAEAD
  • IBAN: AE020340003518492868201

4. Through the call center on 80049999 between 19 a.m. and 3 p.m. 7 days a week.

5. Via the DubaiNow app, under its ‘Donations tab.’

6. Via the website. Jood.ae.

