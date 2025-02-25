Only 3 days left! Don’t miss your chance to win AED 20M with Big Ticket

February is almost over, and so is your chance to grab a ticket for Big Ticket’s Promotion Series! With only three days left, now is the time to secure your entry for the region’s biggest guaranteed AED 20 million grand prize, plus the weekly e-draw prize of AED 250,000 for two lucky winners each week.

Final countdown to win big!



Big Ticket has been making dreams come true, and this month’s promotion is one you don’t want to miss. The countdown is on, and you have until February 28th to be part of this massive opportunity. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Big Ticket’s AED 20 million Grand Prize is the biggest guaranteed prize in the region. Plus, every week, two lucky winners will each take home AED 250,000 through the weekly e-draw.

Additionally, those who purchase two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction by February 23rd will automatically enter an e-draw for The Big Win Contest, where they stand a chance to win extra cash prizes ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 150,000 during the live draw on March 3rd.

Dream cars await!

For car lovers, Big Ticket is also offering the chance to win two luxurious brand-new cars: The Range Rover Velar and the Maserati Grecale!

You get to have the chance to win a Range Rover Velar, with its ticket on promotion this month. See that you don’t miss the live draw on March 3rd!

Meanwhile, the ticket for the Maserati Grecale raffle draw is on promo, available for February and March purchases, with the winner to be announced on April 3rd.

Time is running out!

With just three days left, don’t wait until it’s too late. Secure your Big Ticket today and get ready for the live draw that could make you the next lucky winner.

Visit www.bigticket.ae or head to the nearest Big Ticket store to purchase your ticket before February 28th. The clock is ticking—act now and be in the running for these exciting prizes!