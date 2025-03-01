Reconnect with home: Philippine Airlines offers Ramadan deals

Ramadan is a time for reflection, family, and togetherness, and what better way to celebrate than by reuniting with your loved ones in the Philippines?

Philippine Airlines is offering an exclusive Ramadan Seat Sale, making it easier and more affordable for you to experience the beauty of home.

From February 28 to March 13, 2025, you can book special fares to the Philippines and enjoy incredible savings. Choose your travel dates between July 1 and July 31, 2025, for as low as AED 1400 plus taxes.

Meanwhile, if you’re planning to fly from August 1, 2025 onwards, fares can drop even further to just AED 1300 plus taxes.

The holy month of Ramadan is giving you this opportunity to reconnect with family, enjoy the warmth of Filipino hospitality, and explore the stunning landscapes of the Philippines.

Whether it’s the pristine beaches, vibrant cities, or the comforting taste of home-cooked meals, there’s no place like home during this sacred season.

Book your flight now and make this Ramadan even more meaningful with Philippine Airlines. Visit the Philippine Airlines website or your nearest ticketing office to avail of this offer.