UAE sends aid ship, 4 planes for humanitarian relief mission

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates has deployed a humanitarian ship and four aid planes, carrying essential supplies from various charities in the country to support those in need.

The Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 has already set sail from Dubai, heading towards Al Arish, Egypt to support people in Gaza. The ship carried 5,820 tonnes of food supplies, medicine and medical equipment, shelter materials, and more.

Meanwhile, the four planes have already arrived at El Arish International Airport, carrying 1,442 tonnes of Ramadan essentials, food packages, shelter tents, hygiene kits, newborn baby kits, and more.

This initiative is under the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The UAE has long been recognized for its humanitarian efforts. One of its notable initiatives involved sending a fully equipped floating hospital to Al-Arish and transporting patients to hospitals in the UAE for further treatment.

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

