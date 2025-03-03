UAE sends aid ship, 4 planes for humanitarian relief mission

The United Arab Emirates has deployed a humanitarian ship and four aid planes, carrying essential supplies from various charities in the country to support those in need.

The Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 has already set sail from Dubai, heading towards Al Arish, Egypt to support people in Gaza. The ship carried 5,820 tonnes of food supplies, medicine and medical equipment, shelter materials, and more.

Meanwhile, the four planes have already arrived at El Arish International Airport, carrying 1,442 tonnes of Ramadan essentials, food packages, shelter tents, hygiene kits, newborn baby kits, and more.

This initiative is under the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The UAE has long been recognized for its humanitarian efforts. One of its notable initiatives involved sending a fully equipped floating hospital to Al-Arish and transporting patients to hospitals in the UAE for further treatment.