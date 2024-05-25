Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Metro is now fully operational, says RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the metro in all stations on the Red and Green Line is now fully operational.

RTA has taken a significant step towards enhancing the commuting experience for residents and visitors alike, eliminating any inconvenience caused by previous disruptions. With this update, commuters can now enjoy a smoother journey with improved accessibility and reliability, making their daily travels more convenient and enjoyable.

In line with our continuous efforts to ensure seamless journeys, #RTA has successfully resumed #DubaiMetro’s full operations. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation, and we remain committed to providing you with comfortable and safe journeys to your destinations. #YourComfortMatters,” said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter.)


It can be recalled that the Dubai Metro services faced disruptions after heavy rainfall hit the UAE last April. However, the RTA was able to address the issue, leading to the Dubai Metro becoming fully operational again.

