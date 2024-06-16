Rendon Labador, Rosmar to face possible ban in Coron

Social media personalities Rendon Labador and Rosmar Peñamora may soon face be declared persona non grata in Coron following their actions at the mayor’s office this weekend.

The vloggers stormed the office of Coron Mayor Marjo Reyes to complain about a negative comment posted by Reyes’ staff.

The vloggers were conducting an outreach mission when the staff commented that the vloggers were exploiting the people of Coron for their vlog.

The staff identified as Jho Trinidad, said in her social media comment that some people, despite the long wait, failed to receive help from the vloggers.

Rosmar took offense with the comment and said that they did not expect a huge crowd attending their charity event.

A staff of the city shared that the city council already drafted a resolution declaring Rosemar and Labador persona non grata.

Reyes, for his part, ordered an investigation on what transpired during the vlogger’s event.

“Inatasan niya ang nasabing departamento na ikalap ang lahat ng mga dokumento, opisyal na mga reklamo at mga viral videos para sa mga susunod na hakbangin at aksyon na gagawin,” the Office of the Mayor said in a statement.