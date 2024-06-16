Dubai Ruler shares Eid greetings with stunning pilgrimage illustrations

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his warm Eid Al-Adha greetings through a video. The video features recreated images that have been turned into illustrations showing him praying and going on pilgrimage, symbolizing the spiritual significance of the occasion.

In his message, Sheikh Mohammed shared his well-wishes in Arabic which translates to “Happy New Year to all Islamic peoples, health and peace on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha.”

يجتمع اليوم المسلمون في أنقى وأرقى تجمع على وجه الأرض … على صعيد عرفات ..

نسأل الله أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم .. ومن المؤمنين دعاءهم .. وكل عام وجميع الشعوب الاسلامية في خير وصحة وسلام بمناسبة عيد الأضحي المبارك .. نسأل الله أن يعيده علينا وعليكم باليمن والبركات وقبول الطاعات . pic.twitter.com/YEQYBIRJgh — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 15, 2024

On June 16, 2024, the Dubai Ruler and his son, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, performed the Eid al-Adha prayers at Zabeel Grand Mosque.

فيديو: حمدان بن محمد ومكتوم بن محمد يؤديان صلاة عيد الأضحى المبارك في مسجد زعبيل الكبير pic.twitter.com/QYS3RJ9yN1 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 16, 2024

Eid al-Adha is the second of the two main Islamic holidays. It translates to “Feast of Sacrifice” and is often referred to as “Big Eid” or “the Greater Eid.”