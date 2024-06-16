Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Ruler shares Eid greetings with stunning pilgrimage illustrations

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal52 seconds ago

Courtesy: HH Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his warm Eid Al-Adha greetings through a video. The video features recreated images that have been turned into illustrations showing him praying and going on pilgrimage, symbolizing the spiritual significance of the occasion.

In his message, Sheikh Mohammed shared his well-wishes in Arabic which translates to “Happy New Year to all Islamic peoples, health and peace on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha.”

On June 16, 2024, the Dubai Ruler and his son, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, performed the Eid al-Adha prayers at Zabeel Grand Mosque.

Eid al-Adha is the second of the two main Islamic holidays. It translates to “Feast of Sacrifice” and is often referred to as “Big Eid” or “the Greater Eid.”

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal52 seconds ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

royal family kate middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales makes first public appearance after cancer diagnosis

1 hour ago
father baby

UAE Paternity Leave: Three things you need to know

2 hours ago
zanjoe ria pregnant

Ria Atayde announces pregnancy with Zanjoe Marudo on Father’s Day

3 hours ago
DMW 1

DMW to review policy on seafarer deployment to the Red Sea

22 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button