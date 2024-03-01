E-scooters banned from Dubai Metro and Tram starting today

Starting today, commuters in Dubai will face new restrictions as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) imposes a ban on bringing e-scooters inside the Metro and Tram. This move aims to regulate the use of e-scooters within public transportation systems, effective March 1, 2024.

حفاظاً على سلامتك وسلامة الجميع، سيتم منع استخدام السكوتر الكهربائي داخل قطارات #مترو_دبي و #ترام_دبي، ابتداءً من يوم الجمعة 1 مارس 2024. #سلامتك_أولويتنا pic.twitter.com/vZ3sUAjUQF — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 29, 2024

The decision to prohibit e-scooters from Metro and Tram rides follows concerns over safety and overcrowding. Many commuters have been utilizing e-scooters as a convenient mode of transport for short distances, known as the “last mile,” to connect between public transport stations and their final destinations.

In addition to the ban, authorities introduced a surveillance robot designed to detect violations related to bicycle and e-scooter usage. This AI-powered robot is equipped to identify various infractions, such as riding without helmets, parking e-scooters in unauthorized areas, allowing multiple users on a single e-scooter, and traversing pedestrian-only zones. Violators may face fines of up to Dh300 for each offense.

The introduction of the surveillance robot reflects the RTA’s commitment to enhancing safety measures and enforcing regulations in response to escalating complaints against e-scooter riders.

Complaints range from indiscriminate parking, obstructing sidewalks, and occupying parking spaces in residential communities. Previously, the RTA has announced ban of e-scooters along walkways and public parks.

E-scooters have gained popularity as a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation in Dubai, evidenced by the issuance of over 63,500 e-scooter permits since April 2022.

However, the proliferation of e-scooters has also raised concerns regarding safety, prompting regulatory measures to address these challenges.