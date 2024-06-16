Ria Atayde announces pregnancy with Zanjoe Marudo on Father’s Day

Actress Ria Atayde announced on Instagram on June 16, 2024, that she and her husband, Zanjoe Marudo, are expecting their first child.

In a social media post, Atayde congratulated Marudo on his “first Father’s Day.” She wrote, “To the dad you already are and the dad I know you’ll be. Love you @onlyzanjoemarudo, so excited for this new chapter with you. Happy first Father’s Day!”

View this post on Instagram The A post shared by Ria Atayde (@ria)

The comment section under Atayde’s post was filled with numerous congratulations from friends, family, fans, and fellow celebrities including Coleen Garcia, Yam Concepcion, Jason Abalos, Isabelle Daza, and many others.

Zanjoe and Ria confirmed their relationship in January 2023. Just over a year later, they announced their engagement in February 2024 and tied the knot in March of the same year.

The news of their pregnancy was shared three months after their civil wedding ceremony. The actress, however, did not disclose how long they have been expecting their first child.