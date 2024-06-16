Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ria Atayde announces pregnancy with Zanjoe Marudo on Father’s Day

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

Actress Ria Atayde announced on Instagram on June 16, 2024, that she and her husband, Zanjoe Marudo, are expecting their first child.

In a social media post, Atayde congratulated Marudo on his “first Father’s Day.” She wrote, “To the dad you already are and the dad I know you’ll be. Love you @onlyzanjoemarudo, so excited for this new chapter with you. Happy first Father’s Day!”

 

View this post on Instagram

The

A post shared by Ria Atayde (@ria)

The comment section under Atayde’s post was filled with numerous congratulations from friends, family, fans, and fellow celebrities including Coleen Garcia, Yam Concepcion, Jason Abalos, Isabelle Daza, and many others.

Zanjoe and Ria confirmed their relationship in January 2023. Just over a year later, they announced their engagement in February 2024 and tied the knot in March of the same year.

The news of their pregnancy was shared three months after their civil wedding ceremony. The actress, however, did not disclose how long they have been expecting their first child.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

father baby

UAE Paternity Leave: Three things you need to know

2 mins ago
DMW 1

DMW to review policy on seafarer deployment to the Red Sea

21 hours ago
Department of Migrant Workers hans cacdac

DMW: 21 Filipino seafarers rescued after Houthi attack

21 hours ago
kim chiu

Kim Chiu bids farewell to ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’

22 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button