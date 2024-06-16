UAE Paternity Leave: Three things you need to know

Are you an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who is also a first-time father? Did you know that in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), you can take paid leave to be able to take care of your newborn? Yes, this is what they call the “paternity leave.”

If you’re not so familiar with it, here are three things that you need to know about paternity leave in the UAE:

#1 What is paternity leave?

Paternity leave allows new fathers to take time off work to care for their newborns. The Labour Law grants paid paternity leave to male employees in the private sector, ensuring they can spend valuable time with their babies.

Male government employees can also avail of the paternity leave, although the duration can vary for local government employees.

#2 How long is the paternity leave?

The paternity leave for male private sector employees is five working days. So, if you’re a first-time dad who wants to spend precious time with your little one then this is perfect for you. It also suits busy parents who want more hands-on time with their infants.

#3 When can I use my paternity leave?

This paid leave can be taken anytime from the day the baby is born up until the child is six months old. However, you need to make sure that this is aligned with your employer ahead of time. You must also prepare necessary documents such as the baby’s birth certificate to be able to ensure approval of your leave.

So, If you’re going to be a father soon, it’s a good idea to find out now what your employer will need from you and discuss with them the expected birth date of your child or the dates you plan to take your leave.

And if you are a first-time father who has recently found out about this, it’s time to plan your leave dates and coordinate with your employer to spend more time with your child without worrying about work.