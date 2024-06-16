BINI members recover TikTok accounts

The members of the Philippines’ nation’s girl group BINI have been able to recover their TikTok accounts after their management reached out to the social media platform.

The account of the nation’s girl group became accessible on Sunday.

Fans of the group have flagged the banning of the accounts of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena.

“We have already reached out to TikTok to request their assistance in recovering the banned accounts,” their management said in a statement.

“Additionally, we have been in constant communication with them regarding the verification of BINI’s TikTok profiles,” the management added.

The group is behind hit songs “Pantripiko,” “Karera,” “Salamin, Salamin,” and “Lagi.” They recently celebrated their 3rd anniversary last June 11.