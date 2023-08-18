Using the Dubai Metro? Here are the rules you should know to save you from fines

If you’re a long-time resident of Dubai, you know by now that it implements strict rules and imposes hefty fines for those who choose to disobey the law. When riding the Dubai Metro, it is worth knowing the rules and regulations so that you won’t have to spend your dirhams on unnecessary fines.

Whether you’re just learning your way around the metro or you’re a master at tapping Nol cards, here is a list of rules from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) that you should know:

Dubai Metro Etiquette

Don’t push other passengers

Respect each other’s personal space

Be vigilant in moving along the platform

Give way to other people

Head to the right cabin

Allow passengers to get off the train before you get on

Dubai Metro Baggage Policy

Only two suitcases are permitted per passenger:

1 large suitcase – dimensions should not exceed 81cm x 58cm x 30cm

1 small suitcase – dimensions should not exceed 55cm x 38cm x 20cm

All luggage must be stowed in the dedicated luggage area, which can be found in each cabin.

Dubai Metro Rules and Fines

AED 2000 fine for:

Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services.

Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits where it is not necessary.

AED 1000 fine for:

Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services.

AED 500 fine for:

Carrying Alcoholic beverages inside Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services.

AED 300 fine for:

Using Counterfeit card.

Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited.

AED 200 fine for:

Using Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services, or entry into/exit from areas where fare is applicable, without payment of the applicable fare.

Failure to present the Unified Card upon request.

Using a card designated for others.

Using an expired card.

Using an invalid card.

Selling nol cards without prior permission from the Authority.

Selling or promoting, in any way goods and commodities inside Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities.

Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the Authority or obstructing the performance of their duties.

Using Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services contrary to the Authority’s instructions posted on signboards.

Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanness of Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services.

Smoking inside Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services.

Causing any distraction or obstruction to driver of Public Transport Facilities and Services while he is driving.

AED 100 fine for:

Entry into restricted areas inside Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services in violation of posted warning signs and boards.

Standing or sitting in non- passenger areas inside Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services.

Putting feet on seats.

Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of Public Transport and Public Facilities and Services.

Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories.

Eating and Drinking in areas where eating and drinking are not allowed.

Bringing animals into Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services, except guide dogs for blind persons.

Misusing lifts or escalators.

Boarding the Public Transport Facilities and Services by climbing or jumping.

Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave Public Transport while it is moving between stations and stops.

Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of Public Transport and Public Transport Facilities and Services or endanger their safety.

AED 100 fine per day and up to AED 1000 fine for:

Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period.