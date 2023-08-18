Using the Dubai Metro? Here are the rules you should know to save you from fines

If you’re a long-time resident of Dubai, you know by now that it implements strict rules and imposes hefty fines for those who choose to disobey the law. When riding the Dubai Metro, it is worth knowing the rules and regulations so that you won’t have to spend your dirhams on unnecessary fines.
Whether you’re just learning your way around the metro or you’re a master at tapping Nol cards, here is a list of rules from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) that you should know:
Dubai Metro Etiquette
- Don’t push other passengers
- Respect each other’s personal space
- Be vigilant in moving along the platform
- Give way to other people
- Head to the right cabin
- Allow passengers to get off the train before you get on
Dubai Metro Baggage Policy
Only two suitcases are permitted per passenger:
- 1 large suitcase – dimensions should not exceed 81cm x 58cm x 30cm
- 1 small suitcase – dimensions should not exceed 55cm x 38cm x 20cm
All luggage must be stowed in the dedicated luggage area, which can be found in each cabin.
Dubai Metro Rules and Fines
AED 2000 fine for:
AED 1000 fine for:
AED 500 fine for:
AED 300 fine for:
AED 200 fine for:
AED 100 fine for:
AED 100 fine per day and up to AED 1000 fine for: