PRC, MWO conduct Special Professional Licensure Exams for OFWs in Dubai

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), led by PRC Region 1 Regional Director Atty. Arl Ruth B. Sacay-Sabelo, with support from the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates headed by Labor Attache Atty. John Rio Bautista conducted a Special Professional Licensure Exam (SPLE) for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at the Philippine School in Dubai on June 16, 2024, and will be running until June 17, 2024.

This is part of the PRC’s initiative to conduct such exams in the Middle East Countries and Singapore. In February, the PRC announced that the exams will be held from June 16-18, 2024, in testing centers located in Manama, Bahrain; Al-Khobar, Jeddah, and Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Doha, Qatar; as well as Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore. The licensure exams will be for OFWs who want to obtain a professional license in the fields of architecture, chemical engineering, electronics engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, nursing, midwifery, and more.

The SPLE is carried out under Executive Order No. 835, mandating the PRC and other agencies to hold yearly licensure exams in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and other Middle Eastern countries. This directive aims to provide more accessible services to Filipino workers abroad, saving them time, resources, and transportation costs.