Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PRC, MWO conduct Special Professional Licensure Exams for OFWs in Dubai

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 min ago

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), led by PRC Region 1 Regional Director Atty. Arl Ruth B. Sacay-Sabelo, with support from the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates headed by Labor Attache Atty. John Rio Bautista conducted a Special Professional Licensure Exam (SPLE) for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at the Philippine School in Dubai on June 16, 2024, and will be running until June 17, 2024.

This is part of the PRC’s initiative to conduct such exams in the Middle East Countries and Singapore. In February, the PRC announced that the exams will be held from June 16-18, 2024, in testing centers located in Manama, Bahrain; Al-Khobar, Jeddah, and Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Doha, Qatar; as well as Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore. The licensure exams will be for OFWs who want to obtain a professional license in the fields of architecture, chemical engineering, electronics engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, nursing, midwifery, and more.

The SPLE is carried out under Executive Order No. 835, mandating the PRC and other agencies to hold yearly licensure exams in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and other Middle Eastern countries. This directive aims to provide more accessible services to Filipino workers abroad, saving them time, resources, and transportation costs.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 min ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Rendon Rosmar

Rendon Labrador, Rosmar to face possible ban in Coron

16 hours ago
dubai police cybertruck

Dubai Police adds futuristic cybertrucks to elite supercar patrol fleet

16 hours ago
sheikh uae

UAE leaders extend greetings to citizens, residents on Eid al-Adha

18 hours ago
bini

BINI members recover TikTok accounts

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button