Know your Nol: The Ultimate Guide to RTA Nol cards

Are you new to Dubai and still trying to figure your way out or a long-term resident who still gets confused about how Nol cards work?

Don’t worry, you have come to the right place. In this article, you will learn the different types of Nol cards, what they are used for, where, and how to top up.

DIFFERENT TYPES OF NOL CARDS AND WHAT THEY ARE USED FOR

Red ticket

This is a disposable ticket intended for short-time users only. It only costs AED2 and can be loaded with up to 10 single trips or 5-day passes.

Silver card

Commonly used by commuters, the silver card is a regular card with an ePurse (electronic purse) where you can see the transactions and how much balance you have left from your phone. For tourists staying for more than a week or for tourists who frequently come back to Dubai, this card is for you.

Gold card

This card almost has the same functions as the silver card but has added benefits such as discounted fares, and access to an exclusive cabin in the metro for gold card members (Gold Class Cabin).

Blue card (personal card)

Students, senior citizens, and people of determination can avail this card. Students and senior citizens will be paying 50% of the regular fare, while people of determination will be free of charge.

WHERE TO AVAIL OR TOP UP

Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) has listed down different methods to reload. These are the following:

Through RTA’s website Through SMART RTA applications (NolPay, RTA, S’Hail)

3. Through partner applications

Dubai Now (Google Play Store)

4. Through the intelligent chat system on RTA website, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority app, and the S’hail app

5. Through ticket vending machines/office

Ticket vending machines can be found in all metro stations

Ticket sales office can also be found in all metro stations

Specific bus stations have solar-powered devices

HOW TO TOP UP

There are lots of ways to top up your nol card. These are some of the following:

Through RTA Website: There are two easy steps when reloading through the website. First step is to provide your card information, all you need to do is fill up the card number and your e-mail address. The second step will be to confirm and pay.

Through NolPay app or RTA app: Download the NolPay app, sign in using the UAE pass, and select top up. For physical cards: place your nol card on the back of your mobile at the NFC chip and then select Top Up amount. Confirm and proceed to pay using a debit/credit card.

Through S'Hail: Open the app, tap on 'Top Up nol card'and enter your nol tag ID . Select the top-up amount and enter your email address. Click on 'Top Up' and enter your bank details.Once the payment is successful, you will receive a confirmation on the app.

Through ticket vending machines or solar-powered devices: Place your card on the card reader. Choose reload and enter or click on the value you want to top up. Insert the banknote or pay through credit or debit card. Leave the card for few seconds until machine confirms.

OTHER USES OF NOL CARDS

Did you know that you can also use your nol card to pay for taxi, gas, groceries, and restaurants – with a maximum spend of AED200.

Here are the following merchants where you can use your Nol card:

Almaya Group (supermarket)

Aswaaq (supermarket)

Lulu

K circle (store)

Carrefour (supermarket)

Medcare (clinic)

050 telecom (electronics)

Zoom (store)

Auto Pro (car services)

Enoc (petrol station)

Tasjeel (gov’t services)

800 Degrees Pizza (restaurant)

London Dairy (restaurant

Burger King

Carter’s (restaurant)

Gloria Jean’s coffee (restaurant)

Cravia (restaurant)

Mister Baker (restaurant)

Pavo Pizza (restaurant)

IMG Theme Park LLC

Aster (Pharmacy)

Medcom (pharmacy)

Medicina (pharmacy)