Catherine, Princess of Wales makes first public appearance after cancer diagnosis

Catherine, United Kingdom’s Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance after being diagnosed with cancer.

Catherine was seen attending the Trooping the Color military parade in central London. She arrived with her husband Prince William and their children ahead of the parade.

She has disappeared from public eye last December and then announced that she was diagnosed with cancer in March.

The princess said she is making progress with her chemotherapy sessions but clarified that she is not out of the woods yet.

“I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer,” she said.