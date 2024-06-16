Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OWWA: Remains of 3 OFWs killed in Kuwait fire to be repatriated on June 17

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said that the remains of the three overseas Filipino workers killed in a building fire in Kuwait last week will be repatriated to the Philippines on June 17.

In a statement, OWWA said government agencies are now coordinating to comply with the directive of President Bongbong Marcos to bring home the remains of the three Filipinos.

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio directed the OWWA Kuwait Post to process the letter of acceptance of the Next of Kin (NOK).

The agency also assured that all the necessary documents to bringing home the remains of the deceased Filipinos will be secured.

The Regional Welfare Offices on the other hand are coordinating with the families of the victims to ensure government support.

Ignacio added that they are also extending assistance to Filipinos affected by the building fire.

