Dubai Police adds futuristic cybertrucks to elite supercar patrol fleet

The Dubai Police made an exciting announcement on June 16, 2024, revealing that the famous Tesla Cybertruck is joining in as the newest addition to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet.

Dubai Police shared actual photos of the cybertruck with plate number 5 being driven by authorities on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was also seen closely following the vehicle.

In 2019, the Dubai Police shared an image on social media, revealing their intention to integrate the design of the cybertruck into their fleet of vehicles.

This year, what once was a concept was made true-to-life as Dubai has finally added the cybertruck to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet. The cybertruck joins Lotus Eletre R, Maserati GranTurismo and other supercars from Lamborghini, Audi, Aston Martin, and many more.

