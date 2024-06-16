Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE leaders extend greetings to citizens, residents on Eid al-Adha

From left, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during last year's Eid Al Adha (Courtesy: Dubai Media Office)

The leaders of the United Arab Emirates extend their heartfelt greetings as the country celebrates Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice” which is an Islamic festival commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. It is a significant occasion observed by Muslims worldwide.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, took through X his sincerest wishes saying, “I wish my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world a blessed Eid Al-Adha.”

“May God grant peace to all and bring us together in the spirit of harmony and unity,” he added.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,  through a video showing recreated illustrations of him during pilgrimage. Alongside the video, he shared a short greeting in Arabic which translates to: “Today, Muslims gather in the purest and most prestigious gathering on the face of the earth…on the Arafat level. We ask God to accept the pilgrims’ Hajj and their prayers from the believers.”

“Happy new year to all Islamic [people], health and peace on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha. We ask God to bring it back to us and you with blessings and acceptance of obedience,” he added.

 

 

