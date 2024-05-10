Taiwan struck by repeated earthquakes, DMW reports no casualties among OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers reported three quakes, ranging from magnitude 4.1 to 5.1, that occurred in Hualien County in Eastern Taiwan on May 10, 2024.

According to DMW, the first quake occurred at 9:35 a.m. (Taiwan time), followed by another one in the next two minutes (9:37 a.m.) and the last one at 9:30 a.m.

No immediate incidents of injuries, casualties, or damage were reported by Taiwan authorities, as well as the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

MWOs in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung are collaborating with MECO, local authorities, and Filipino communities to ensure the safety of OFWs in the affected areas.

This year has seen multiple earthquakes in Taiwan. On April 3, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck, resulting in power outages, building collapses, landslides, and tsunami alerts in southern Japan and the Philippines.

On April 22, another strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 also hit Taiwan.

