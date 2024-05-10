Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Taiwan struck by repeated earthquakes, DMW reports no casualties among OFWs

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal5 seconds ago

The Department of Migrant Workers reported three quakes, ranging from magnitude 4.1 to 5.1, that occurred in Hualien County in Eastern Taiwan on May 10, 2024.

According to DMW, the first quake occurred at 9:35 a.m. (Taiwan time), followed by another one in the next two minutes (9:37 a.m.) and the last one at 9:30 a.m.

No immediate incidents of injuries, casualties, or damage were reported by Taiwan authorities, as well as the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

MWOs in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung are collaborating with MECO, local authorities, and Filipino communities to ensure the safety of OFWs in the affected areas.

This year has seen multiple earthquakes in Taiwan. On April 3, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck, resulting in power outages, building collapses, landslides, and tsunami alerts in southern Japan and the Philippines.

On April 22, another strong earthquake with a magnitude of  6.3 also hit Taiwan.

Read related stories here:

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal5 seconds ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

WAM

UAE to build resilient infrastructure against floods and rains

42 mins ago
Emirates Draw winners

Emirates Draw: Transforming lives for the greater good: 4200+ players won over AED 660,000

1 hour ago
TFT News Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is pregnant! Model and husband Justin Bieber expecting first baby together

11 hours ago
TFT News sheikh hazza 2024

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi ruling family, passes away

17 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button